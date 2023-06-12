In a bizarre incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh, an argument broke out over Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a wedding procession in Mirzapur. During the argument, a man driving a Bolero car allegedly rammed the vehicle into the groom's uncle, who is reportedly said to have died. After ramming the vehicle, the accused driver fled from the spot. Multiple reports in the media claimed that the driver allegedly crushed the groom's uncle to death for praising PM Modi and Uttar Pradesh CM. Uttar Pradesh: Youths Thrash Two Elderlies Over Land Dispute in Mirzapur, One Held After Video Goes Viral.

Modi-Yogi Argument Turns Violent in UP

Police Issue Statement

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)