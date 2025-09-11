A video going viral on social media shows a movie-style robbery caught in action on a moving truck in Maharashtra. The alleged incident is reported to have taken place around Dharashiv village on the Solapur-Dhule highway in Maharashtra. The robbery act caught on camera shows a group of thieves stealing from a moving truck in Dharashiv village in broad daylight. According to a report in the Free Press Journal, the group of thieves climbed atop a moving truck and stole items. The video shows the thieves passing the loot to partners who are following the vehicle. The viral clip led to swift action from police, with Dharashiv local crime branch (LCB) reviewing the footage and identifying six suspects. Later, the six accused were arrested after a manhunt. Leopard Caught in Dharashiv: Kapilapuri Villagers Breathe Sigh of Relief As Big Cat Spreading Panic for 4 Months Captured in Maharashtra (Watch Video).

Group of Thieves Steal from Moving Truck in Maharashtra, Video Surfaces

Police Issue Statement After 6 Arrested in Connection With Robbery Case

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Manasi Kamble), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)