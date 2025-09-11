A video going viral on social media shows a movie-style robbery caught in action on a moving truck in Maharashtra. The alleged incident is reported to have taken place around Dharashiv village on the Solapur-Dhule highway in Maharashtra. The robbery act caught on camera shows a group of thieves stealing from a moving truck in Dharashiv village in broad daylight. According to a report in the Free Press Journal, the group of thieves climbed atop a moving truck and stole items. The video shows the thieves passing the loot to partners who are following the vehicle. The viral clip led to swift action from police, with Dharashiv local crime branch (LCB) reviewing the footage and identifying six suspects. Later, the six accused were arrested after a manhunt. Leopard Caught in Dharashiv: Kapilapuri Villagers Breathe Sigh of Relief As Big Cat Spreading Panic for 4 Months Captured in Maharashtra (Watch Video).
Group of Thieves Steal from Moving Truck in Maharashtra, Video Surfaces
Movie-style robbery caught on camera at Kolhapur highway at Dharashiv; Police nabs two@fpjindia #maharashtra #news #crime #viralvideo pic.twitter.com/lMpyflswTn
— Manasi (@Manasisplaining) September 11, 2025
Police Issue Statement After 6 Arrested in Connection With Robbery Case
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)