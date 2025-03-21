A leopard that terrorised the Kapilapuri of the Paranda taluka in Maharashtra's Dharashiv for four months, killing 20-22 animals, was finally captured in a forest department cage around 11:30 pm Thursday, March 20. The capture brought relief to villagers who had been living in fear. The leopard had previously evaded capture, even breaking into a caged trap to kill bait. A video showing the leopard in the cage has surfaced on social media. Leopard Attack in Pune: Big Cat Attacks Sleeping Pet Dog As Owner Scrolls on Phone in Maharashtra’s Bhor, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Leopard Caught in Dharashiv

