Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and Union Forest Minister Bhupendra Yadav on Sunday inspected the Kuno National Park ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit where cheetah will be re-introduced on September 17. They will be released into specially built enclosures on the same day by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, state forest minister Vijay Shah said on Saturday.

Check Tweet:

MP | September 17 to be a historic day for state. Cheetah which had gone extinct not just from India but from the Asian continent is being re-introduced in presence of PM Modi. Cheetahs are being transported from Africa: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan pic.twitter.com/IOnfVRQ9mI — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) September 11, 2022

Kuno, MP | Visuals from inside the Kuno National Park where Cheetahs will be re-introduced on September 17. PM Modi will be present at the Park on the day of the re-introduction. https://t.co/MzywIrARsR pic.twitter.com/brzlqYNvR0 — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2022

