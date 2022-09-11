Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and Union Forest Minister Bhupendra Yadav on Sunday inspected the Kuno National Park ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit where cheetah will be re-introduced on September 17. They will be released into specially built enclosures on the same day by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, state forest minister Vijay Shah said on Saturday.

Check Tweet:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)