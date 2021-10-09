The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has questioned the driver of actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan on Saturday. The driver was arrested in connection with the drug seizure on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. The NCB team busted the alleged drugs party, involving Aryan Khan, on the Cordelia Cruise ship on October 2.

