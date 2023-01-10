In a shocking incident that took place in Mumbai, commuters were seen arguing with the motorman after the door of an AC local train failed to open at Nalasopara station. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the 19-second video clip, commuters can be seen arguing with the motorman after the door of the AC local train did not open. Reportedly, the incident took place at Nalasopara railway station where angry commuters are seen arguing and fighting with the motorman of the AC local train. Mumbai Local Trains: Annoyed Over Train Getting Delayed by An Hour, Commuters Stage 'Rail Roko' at Asangaon Station (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)