In a recent development to the Aryan Khan's drug case, Shah Rukh Khan's son and other accused involved in the Mumbai cruise party drugs scandal will now be kept in Arthur Jail's quarantine cell for 3-5 days.

Mumbai | Aryan Khan and other accused will be kept in quarantine cell for 3-5 days in Arthur Jail, says Nitin Waychal, Superintendent of Arthur Jail — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2021

