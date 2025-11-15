On Friday, November 14, the Mumbai police said that three kg of cocaine worth INR 15 crore, which was smuggled from Ethiopia, was seized. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Mumbai police said that officials of Dongri police station seized three kg of cocaine from a guest house, acting on information. The police also arrested three smugglers who were involved in trafficking the drug from Ethiopia. "A case has been registered under NDPS act and further investigation is underway," Mumbai police said while sharing the news with the hashtag "Drug Free Mumbai". Cocaine Smuggling Bid Foiled at Mumbai Airport: Woman Held With INR 47 Crore Cocaine in Coffee Packets.

3 kg cocaine worth ₹15 crore smuggled from Ethiopia seized! Acting on information, 3 kg of cocaine worth an estimated ₹15 crore was seized from a guest house by @DongariPS. Three smugglers involved in trafficking the drug from Ethiopia have been arrested. A case has been… pic.twitter.com/1K2EpmDj0T — मुंबई पोलीस - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) November 14, 2025

