The Mumbai police on Thursday said that MHB police station officials arrested a foreign national roaming from Link Road in Borivali West. Police officials said that the foreign national was roaming suspiciously on Link Road in Borivali. Further, cops said that during the inquiry, they learned that the foreign national entered India illegally from the Indo-Bangladesh border without proper paperwork. A case has been registered against him in this matter. Mumbai: Two Foreign Nationals Try To Smuggle USD 90,000 Currency Notes Concealed in Books and 2.5 kg of Gold in Paste Form; Arrested by Customs (Watch Video).

Foreign National Arrested

MHB Pstn officials when informed about a foreign national roaming suspiciously on Link Road Borivali (W), arrested him. During inquiry it was found out that the foreign national entered India illegally from the Indo-Bangladesh border without proper paperwork. A case has been… — मुंबई पोलीस - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 13, 2023

