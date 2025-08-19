In a sigh of relief, the services from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to Thane and Kalyan have been restored on Tuesday evening, August 19. The Central Railway, in Tuesday X post, said, "Mainline Train Update- Service on the Mainline from CSMT to Thane/Kalyan has been restored at 19:03 hrs." The disruption had begun on August 19 amid continuous heavy rains that started in the city on August 18. Several trains on both the Harbour Line and Central Line have been affected, forcing cancellations and suspensions of services to ensure passenger safety. Mumbai: Monorail Train Stuck Near Mysore Colony Station Due to ‘Minor Power Supply Issue’ Amid Heavy Rain; Passengers Stranded for Over an Hour (Video).

Mumbai Local Train News Updated Today

Mainline Train Update- Service on the Mainline from CSMT to Thane/Kalyan has been restored at 19:03 hrs. https://t.co/xaU7tBOLU1 — DRM Mumbai CR (@drmmumbaicr) August 19, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)