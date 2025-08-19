Adding more to the ongoing traffic woes amid heavy rains in Mumbai, a Monorail train got stuck near Mysore Colony Station in Mumbai's Chembur on Tuesday afternoon, August 19. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media. The video shows the Monorail on the middle of the track with passengers inside. Meanwhile, MMRCL confirmed the service disruption and confirmed that services between Wadala and Chembur are running smoothly on the single line. "One Monorail train near Mysore Colony station has experienced a minor power supply issue. Our operations and maintenance teams are already on-site and working to resolve it quickly," MMRCL posted on X. Mumbai Rains: Overnight Downpour Causes Waterlogging in Several Areas As Incessant Rainfall Continues To Lash City Amid IMD's Red Alert Warning, IndiGo Issues Travel Advisory (Watch Videos).

Mumbai Monorail Update

Monorail stuck near Mysore colony - Chembur in Mumbai. People stuck for the last one hour. Engineers and fore brigade at the spot attempting to open the carriages pic.twitter.com/o5IF62zK08 — Megha Prasad (@MeghaSPrasad) August 19, 2025

MMRCL Shares Update on Monorail

Service update One Monorail train near Mysore Colony station has experienced a minor power supply issue. Our operations and maintenance teams are already on-site and working to resolve it quickly. For now, services between Wadala and Chembur are running smoothly on a single… — Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (@MMMOCL_Official) August 19, 2025

