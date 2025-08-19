Adding more to the ongoing traffic woes amid heavy rains in Mumbai, a Monorail train got stuck near Mysore Colony Station in Mumbai's Chembur on Tuesday afternoon, August 19. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media. The video shows the Monorail on the middle of the track with passengers inside. Meanwhile, MMRCL confirmed the service disruption and confirmed that services between Wadala and Chembur are running smoothly on the single line. "One Monorail train near Mysore Colony station has experienced a minor power supply issue. Our operations and maintenance teams are already on-site and working to resolve it quickly," MMRCL posted on X. Mumbai Rains: Overnight Downpour Causes Waterlogging in Several Areas As Incessant Rainfall Continues To Lash City Amid IMD's Red Alert Warning, IndiGo Issues Travel Advisory (Watch Videos).

