Western Railway today said that due to technical problems, all up & down fast suburban locals are running late by 15-20 minutes. 6 locals were cancelled and at least 70 were delayed due to the snag. Six long-distance trains were also delayed by approx 30 mins. Mumbai Local Train Update: Technical Problem on Central Line Delays Services on Ambarnath-Karjat Section

Due to technical problem, all up and down fast suburban locals are running late by 15-20 minutes. inconvenience caused is deeply regretted. — DRM - Mumbai Central, WR (@drmbct) November 4, 2022

