An emergency block will be operated on Harbor Line near Masjid Bandar railway station for 2 hours to remove and secure a portion of the dilapidated structure due to heavy rains. Reportedly, a small portion of the dilapidated structure fell near the railway track near Masjid railway station in the morning today. The obstruction was removed immediately and suburban services were restored. Meanwhile, during the block period, Suburban services will not be available between CSMT and Wadala Road on the Harbour line, said Central Railway.

Check Tweet:

Important Alert for Harbor line commuters! To remove and secure the diapilated structure near masjid station, a 2 hrs emergency block in co-ordination with BMC will be operated shortly during off peak hours on Harbor line (Block timings will be informed separately.) Details 👇 pic.twitter.com/7iMdsOHpiI — Shivaji M Sutar (@ShivajiIRTS) July 7, 2022

