In an unfortunate incident that took place in Mumbai, a 12-year-old boy drowned in the Arabian Sea behind Mahim Dargah. BMC officials said that a team of Rescue Guard were able to search him the boy. After rescuing the boy, he was immediately shifted to Sion Hospital where doctors declared him dead. Mumbai: Three Minors Have Drowned in Drains in Last Six Days.

Boy Drowns in Arabian Sea in Mumbai

Maharashtra | A 12-year-old boy drowned in the Arabian Sea, behind Mahim Dargah. A team of Rescue Guard were able to search him, and he was immediately shifted to Sion Hospital where he was declared dead: BMC — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2023

