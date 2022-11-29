On Tuesday, Maharashtra Deputy CM Fadnavis nobody can become 'Ravana' just because someone says so. His statement came after Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge called Prime Minister Narendra Modi ‘Ravana’ during a rally in Gujarat. "People of this country consider PM Modi a Messiah. Whenever they've tried to hurl abuses at PM Modi, they've lost deposits in elections. The more they'll abuse, the more they'll stoop low," Fadnavis added. Maharashtra-Karnataka Border Issue: 'We Will Fight To Bring All Marathi-Speaking Villages to Our State' Says Devendra Fadnavis.

People Consider PM Modi a Messiah

Mumbai | Nobody can become 'Ravana' just because someone says so. People of this country consider PM Modi a Messiah. Whenever they've tried to hurl abuses at PM Modi, they've lost deposits in elections. The more they'll abuse, the more they'll stoop low:Maharashtra Dy CM Fadnavis pic.twitter.com/vnDkJm3Hx3 — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)