Speaking about the Maharashtra-Karnataka Border issue, Mahrashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said that not a single village from the state will go to Karnataka. "The state government will take the fight to get Marathi-speaking villages including Belgaum-Karwar-Nipani too to our state," he added.

Will Take the Fight To Get Marathi-Speaking Villages

Not a single Maharashtra village will go to Karnataka. The state government will take the fight to get Marathi-speaking villages including Belgaum-Karwar-Nipani too to our state: Mahrashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis pic.twitter.com/jADPiA5NaL — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2022

