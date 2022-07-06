Amid rising number of identity theft cases and personal details being stolen, the Mumbai Police on Wednesday shared a post urging citizens to protect their personal data. In its post, the police urged people to do business with trusted companies/websites and always read and check privacy policies. The post also urged Mumbaikars to use security features provided by websites and beware of onlookers while using debit/credit card and entering pin. The Mumbai Police shared the post with the hashtag #DataPrivacy, #CyberSafety and #CyberSafeMumbai.

Check tweet:

