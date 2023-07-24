Heavy rainfall in the state has led to waterlogging and traffic snarl in several areas of Maharashtra. Amid all of this, traffic on the Mumbai-Pune expressway has also been affected after a landslide took place due to a boulder collapse near Adoshi tunnel in the Bhor ghat section towards Mumbai. As per a report in the Times of India, the landslide took place around 10.30 pm on Sunday. Notably, all three lanes of the Mumbai carriageway are blocked due to the boulders falling on the highway. The state highway police said that the Mumbai channel on the expressway will be completely closed today, July 24 between 12 pm to 2 pm in order to remove the debris from the crevasse and stones stuck on the mountain. "The old Pune Mumbai highway will continue at Shingroba Ghat for cars only," the state highway police said. Mumbai Rains Photos and Videos: Heavy Rainfall Lashes Several Parts, IMD Issues 'Yellow' Alert for City.

Landslide on Pune Mumbai Highway

दि.23/07 रोजी पुणे मुंबई महामार्गावर रात्रौ दरड कोसळली होती. दरड मधील मलबा व डोंगरावर अडकलेले दगड पाडण्यासाठी आज रोजी 12 ते 2 दरम्यान एक्सप्रेस वे वरील मुंबई वाहिनी पूर्णपणे बंद करण्यात येणार आहे.फक्त कार साठी जुना पुणे मुंबई महामार्ग शींग्रोबा घाटातील सुरू राहील.@ravindersingal — HIGHWAY POLICE (@HSPMaharashtra) July 24, 2023

For All Travelers on Pune Mumbai Expressway

"🚨Important Notice🚨 For all travelers on Pune Mumbai Expressway: Stay alert and stay safe on your journey! #SafetyFirst #TravelAlert" https://t.co/O87ALLKODx — Dr Ravinder Singal IPS (@ravindersingal) July 24, 2023

