Mumbai and adjoining areas may witness unseasonal rainfall over the weekend as the weather department issued an alert. As per the weather report, large swathes of the coastal state have been put under a yellow alert between November 25 and 27. The weather office said the Gujarat and Maharashtra coasts may see non-stop 24-hour rains near November 26, which is its peak. Also, Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar are very likely to see the side effects.

Mumbai Rains Latest Update

