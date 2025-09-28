The heavy downpour in Mumbai has brought some good news for Mumbaikars as the water capacity of the seven lakes supplying water to the city has reached 99.46 per cent. Today, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) shared a report of water stock in the seven lakes supplying water to Mumbai. As per the data, the combined water stock of all seven lakes supplying water to the city - including Bhatsa, Vaitarna, Upper Vaitarna, Tansa, Tulsi, Modak Sagar, and Middle Vaitarna - currently stands at 1,439,588 million litres, which is 99.46 per cent of their total capacity of 1,447,363 crore litres as of 6:00 AM today. "Report of water stock in the seven lakes, supplying water to Mumbai, till 6am today," the civic body said while sharing the data. Mumbai Rains-Weather Forecast Today, September 28: IMD Issues Red Alert for City and Adjoining Districts, Extremely Heavy Rainfall Expected; Check Details.

Check Water Levels of Seven Lakes Supplying Water to Mumbai Below

🚰 मुंबईला पाणीपुरवठा करणाऱ्या ७ जलाशयांचा आज सकाळी ६ वाजेपर्यंतचा अहवाल --- 🚰 Report of water stock in the seven lakes, supplying water to Mumbai, till 6am today.#MumbaiRains#MyBMCUpdates pic.twitter.com/tUe7r2XPdr — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) September 28, 2025

