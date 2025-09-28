The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a ‘red alert’ for Mumbai, warning of extremely heavy rainfall on Sunday, September 28. Along with Mumbai, adjoining districts Thane, Raigad, and Palghar are expected to witness intense downpours with very heavy spells in some areas. On Saturday, the IMD had issued an ‘orange alert’, but upgraded it after overcast skies and moderate showers hinted at worsening conditions. Coastal districts like Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, along with ghat areas of Nashik, are also likely to be impacted. With infrastructure already strained, authorities have urged Mumbaikars to remain indoors as far as possible, avoid unnecessary travel, and stay updated on weather advisories as the city braces for what could be one of the heaviest rain spells of the season. Severe Rainfall Alert for Maharashtra: Red Alert Issued for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar As IMD Predicts Extremely Heavy Rainfall on September 28; Check Details.

Mumbai Rains-Weather Forecast Today, September 28

