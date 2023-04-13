Mumbai witnessed rainfall and thunderstorms late on Wednesday night. The unseasonal rainfall brought relief to the residents from the scorching heat. However, certain parts of the city were waterlogged due to the rainfall resulting in traffic slowing down. Meanwhile, several residents took to Twitter to share pictures and videos of Mumbai Rains as the city received its first unseasonal rainfall in April 2023. Mumbai Rains: Lightning and Thunderstorms in Some Parts of City, Mumbaikars Share Pics and Videos of Unseasonal Rainfall.

Waterlogging Due to Mumbai Rains

#WATCH| Maharashtra: Waterlogging in parts of Mumbai after rain (Visuals from Western Express Highway & JVLR) pic.twitter.com/pI1ViXNQ7X — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2023

Mini Storm in Mumbai

Mumbai Rains

