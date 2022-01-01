Mumbai reported 6,347 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, one patient succumbed to the deadly virus on Saturday. Out of the total people, who were tested positive, 5,712 were asymptomatic. The city recored 451 recoveries in a day. The active coronavirus caseload jumped to 22,334 on Saturday. Notably, Mumbai is witnessing a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases in the past one week.

Tweet By ANI:

Mumbai reports 6,347 fresh COVID cases (5,712 asymptomatic), 451 recoveries, and one death today Active cases: 22,334 Total recoveries: 750158 On Dec 31, the city recorded 5,631 infections pic.twitter.com/QGk9BeR977 — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)