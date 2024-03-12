In a shocking incident, the son of a retired Mumbai Police constable fell victim to a brutal attack by a gang of five men at Dharavi Junction on Sunday, March 10. The victim was viciously assaulted with fists, Lathis, and even had tree trunks and drums thrown onto him, resulting in serious injuries. Following the attack, he was promptly taken to a local hospital for medical attention. The incident was recorded by a nearby CCTV camera, and authorities are currently investigating the matter. Mumbai Traffic Constable Attacked and Abused for Stopping Biker Who Jumped Signal in Kurla, Video of Assault Goes Viral.

Retired Cop's Son Thrashed in Mumbai

On Sunday (March 10), a gang of five men attacked the son of a retired police constable in #Mumbai's #Dharavi area. The attack was carried out at Dharavi Junction in Mumbai yesterday. In this attack, five persons brutally beat up the son of a retired policeman. — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) March 12, 2024

