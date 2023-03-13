In a shocking incident that took place in Mumbai on Saturday, a man allegedly attacked and assaulted a traffic constable in Kurla. A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media. The 19-second video clip shows a man allegedly attacking a traffic constable as other onlookers watch while some people try to solve the fight. As per reports, the accused has been identified as Khalid Vasaikar. Police officials said that the accused attacked the traffic constable after the officer stopped him for jumping a traffic signal in Kurla. Besides Khalid, the police have booked two others who slapped and abused the traffic constable. Truck Driver Held for Assaulting Traffic Cop in Mumbai.

Traffic Constable Assaulted in Mumbai

