Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has been sent to ED custody till August 8 in connection with a money laundering case in the Patra Chawl land case.

Check tweet:

Mumbai | Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut sent to ED custody till 8th August in connection with a money laundering case in the Patra Chawl land case. pic.twitter.com/qbcz11BenB — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)