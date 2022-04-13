Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief and senior politician Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said that the state government should think about the MNS warning seriously. On Tuesday, Raj Thackeray had warned that state government asking it to shut down loudspeakers in mosques till May 3. "It's time to speak on inflation & unemployment but no one speaks on it," Pawar said.

Check tweet:

Mumbai | State govt should think about this seriously (on MNS warning to state govt asking it to shut down loudspeakers in mosques till May 3). It's time to speak on inflation & unemployment but no one speaks on it: NCP chief Sharad Pawar pic.twitter.com/gCuNoYqlUX — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)