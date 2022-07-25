Mumbai Traffic Police on Monday, July 25 issued a traffic alert towards Aarey Colony due to ongoing work by MMRC & MCGM. Police asked Mumbaikers to avoid the Aarey road route for traveling as the construction work is going on in the particular area. It has been suggested to take the JVLR route to commute to Powai and Marol Naka in Andheri. However, people residing in Aarey Colony are allowed to use Aarey road.

"MMRC and MCGM are carrying out various work in the area of Aarey Colony on 25-07-2022, the traffic on the roads from Aarey Colony to Marol Naka and to Philterpada under Dindoshi Traffic Division needs to be diverted at 00.01 to 24.00 hours". "It is necessary to issue an order regarding traffic management", said police in a press note.

Aarey Road has been temporarily restricted to vehicular traffic today from 00.01 to 24.00 hrs due to ongoing work by MMRC & MCGM. Kindly use JVLR to commute to Powai/Marol and vice versa. #MTPTrafficUpdates pic.twitter.com/1SCfTiYtwP — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) July 25, 2022

