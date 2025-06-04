The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has forecast a partly cloudy sky with the potential for light to moderate rainfall in the city and its suburbs. Rainfall in various parts of Mumbai varied from 8:00 AM on June 3 to 8:00 AM on June 4. The eastern suburbs received 20.41 mm, the city area received 21.91 mm, and the western suburbs received the most, 25.80 mm. Additionally, the tide timings for the next 24 hours have been shared by the BMC. At 7:01 PM today, a high tide of 3.60 meters is predicted. Another high tide of 3.19 meters is predicted for tomorrow at 8:24 AM. Weather Forecast Today, June 4: Check Weather Updates, Heatwave Warning, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

Mumbai Weather: Light to Moderate Rain Likely

Mumbai is expected to witness a partly cloudy sky with chances of light to moderate rain in the city and suburbs. Recorded rainfall from 8:00 AM on June 3 to 8:00 AM on June 4: City – 21.91 mm, Eastern Suburbs – 20.41 mm, Western Suburbs – 25.80 mm. Tide timings: High tide at… pic.twitter.com/0c2rvtEDjK — IANS (@ians_india) June 4, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)