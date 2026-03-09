On Sunday, March 8, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that under the influence of fresh Western Disturbances, scattered light rainfall/snowfall is likely over the Western Himalayan Region during March 9-11. The weather agency further said that day temperatures are likely to continue to remain above normal by 5-8 degrees Celsius over Jammu-Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh; by 3-5 degrees Celsius over the remaining parts of the plains of Northwest India during the next three days till March 10, and decrease thereafter by 2-3 degrees Celsius during the subsequent three days. Meanwhile, the weather forecasting service Windy has not predicted any rainfall for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and Bengaluru for today, March 9. Similarly, no rainfall warning has been issued for Hyderabad and Shimla on Monday. Meanwhile, Kolkata is expected to receive 0.3 to 1.1 mm of rainfall on March 9.

Mumbai Weather Today, March 9

Delhi Weather Today, March 9

Chennai Weather Today, March 9

Bengaluru Weather Today, March 9

Hyderabad Weather Today, March 9

Kolkata Weather Today, March 9

Shimla Weather Today, March 9

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)