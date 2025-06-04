With changing weather patterns gripping the country, several regions are likely to witness rain and thunderstorms on Wednesday, June 4, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Mumbai is expected to receive light rain or drizzle under a cloudy sky, while Delhi may see a dip in temperature with thunderstorms and rain at a high of 34 degrees Celsius. Chennai and Hyderabad are set for warm days with chances of thunderstorms or rain. Bengaluru will remain cool with cloudy skies and light rain, and Shimla is likely to experience thunder with rain at a pleasant 25 degrees Celsius. Kolkata may also witness thunderstorm activity with rain amid humid conditions. Weather Forecast Today, June 3: Check Weather Updates, Heatwave Warning, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

