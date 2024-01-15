Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, January 15, condoled the death of the famous Urdu poet Shri Munawwar Rana. Taking to X, formerly twitter PM Modi said that he was pained by the passing away of the Shri Munawwar Rana. "He made rich contributions to Urdu literature and poetry. Condolences to his family and admirers. May his soul rest in peace", PM Modi said. Munawwar Rana, a renowned Urdu poet, passed away at the age of 71 on Sunday due to cardiac arrest. He had been battling with prolonged illness for the past several months and was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Lucknow. Munawwar Rana Dies: Renowned Poet Passes Away Aged 71 in Lucknow.

PM Modi Condoles Munawwar Rana's Demise:

Pained by the passing away of Shri Munawwar Rana Ji. He made rich contributions to Urdu literature and poetry. Condolences to his family and admirers. May his soul rest in peace. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 15, 2024

