Munawwar Rana, a celebrated Urdu poet, passed away at the age of 71 on Sunday at a hospital in Lucknow. Rana, who was born on November 26, 1952, in Rae Bareli, Uttar Pradesh, spent most of his life in Kolkata, West Bengal. He was renowned for his unique style of poetry, which beautifully incorporated Hindi and Awadhi words while avoiding Persian and Arabic, making his work more accessible to Indian audiences. Rana’s significant contributions to Urdu poetry were recognized in 2014 when he was awarded the Sahitya Akademi Award for his poem ‘Shahdaba’. Urdu Poet Munawwar Rana Dies at 71 After Prolonged Illness.

Munawwar Rana Dies

Shayar Munnawar Rana passes way after prolonged illness. Was admitted at PGI in Lucknow. pic.twitter.com/mvKk32GG4i — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) January 14, 2024

