The Haryana State Election Commission on Monday said that the Municipal Corporation Elections 2022 is scheduled to be held on June 19 from 7 am to 6 pm. The counting of votes will be held on June 22.

Check tweet:

Municipal Corporation Elections 2022 scheduled to be held on June 19 from 7am to 6pm, counting of votes on June 22: Haryana State Election Commission — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2022

