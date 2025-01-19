The results of the Dear Yamuna Sunday weekly draw from the Nagaland State Lottery will be revealed today, January 19, at 1 PM. Ticket holders eagerly anticipating the outcome can watch the live draw and access the complete winners' list here. The grand prize for this week's draw is a staggering INR 1 crore. Participants can tune in to the live stream to see if they are among the fortunate winners. The Nagaland State Lottery functions legally and is regulated by the state government, ensuring a fair and transparent process.

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today

