One worker has died and six others were injured in a fire after a blast at Ankit Pulps and Boards, a pharmaceutical manufacturing unit in Bhilgaon in Maharashtra's Nagpur on Tuesday, June 17. The incident occurred due to a sudden slurry leak from a Glass Lined Reactor (GLR) inside the factory. Senior officials, including DCP Niketan Kadam and Factory and Labour Inspectors, visited the site as authorities launched a detailed investigation into the cause of the leak and potential lapses in safety protocols. Nagpur Factory Blast: 8 Injured in Explosion at Aluminium Foil Manufacturing Factory in Umred Taluka, Firefighting Underway (Watch Video).

1 Dead, 6 Injured in Explosion at Ankit Pulps and Boards Factory in Nagpur

One killed, 6 others injured in blast at pharma company's unit in Nagpur: Police. pic.twitter.com/sxKMkDNeEm — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 17, 2025

