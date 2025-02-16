Two persons were killed and several others injured in a blast in an explosives manufacturing firm in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Sunday, February 16. The explosion took place at 1:30 pm at SBL Energy Limited in Kotwalbudi in Katol tehsil, some 50 kilometres from the district headquarters. More details are awaited. Bhandara Blast: Massive Explosion Causes Roof Collapse at Ordnance Factory in Maharashtra; 5 Reportedly Dead, 2 Rescued.

Nagpur Factory Blast

Nagpur, Maharashtra | Two people have died in a factory explosion in Kalmeshwar taluka of Nagpur district. A police team has been rushed to the spot. More details awaited: Harsh Poddar, SP Nagpur Rural — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2025

