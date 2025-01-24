A massive explosion at the Ordnance Factory in Bhandara, Maharashtra, this morning, January 24, has led to a roof collapse, with reports indicating that at least five people have died. The explosion occurred in the factory's Jawahar Nagar area, triggering a swift response from rescue and medical teams. Firefighters and ambulances have been dispatched to the site, with efforts underway to rescue survivors. According to Collector Sanjay Kolte, out of the 12 people present at the time of the blast, two have been rescued so far. The situation remains tense as JCBs are being used to clear the debris and locate more survivors. Jalna Blast: 2 Killed, 1 Injured As Sulphur Tank Explodes at Sugar Factory in Maharashtra.

Massive Explosion Causes Roof Collapse at Ordnance Factory in Bhandara

After the accident blast in Ordnance Factory Jawahar Nagar Bhandara, firefighters and ambulances have been dispatched to the spot, rescue operation is currently underway. A roof has collapsed which is being removed with the help of JCB. A total of 12 people are reported to be… — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2025

