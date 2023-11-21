Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday, November 21, said it has provisionally attached properties worth Rs 751.9 crore in a money laundering case linked to the National Herald case. "During the probe of the case it was found that Associated Journals Ltd. (AJL) is in possession of proceeds of crime in the form of immovable properties spread across many cities such as Delhi, Mumbai and Lucknow to the tune of Rs. 661.69 Crore and Young Indian (YI) is in possession of proceeds of crime to the tune of Rs. 90.21 Crore in the form of investment in equity shares of AJL," ED statement read. National Herald Case: Delhi Court Orders in Favour of Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi’s Plea Seeking NOC for Issuance of Fresh Passport.

National Herald Case

