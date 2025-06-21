By Amrit Prakash

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): Ahead of former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's surgery in Mumbai, members of the Odia community and BJD leaders in Delhi gathered at the Jagannath Temple in Hauz Khas on Saturday to offer prayers for his health and speedy recovery.

A 'akhand deep' was lit at the temple as a symbol of hope and healing, with emotional appeals made for Patnaik's successful operation and quick return to public life.

While talking to ANI, former MP and BJD leader Amar Patnaik said, "We have gathered here at the Jagannath Temple in Hauz Khas, Delhi, along with members of the Odia community residing in the capital. As you know, our former Chief Minister, Naveen Patnaik, is undergoing surgery in Mumbai tomorrow morning. Just like yesterday, when people from every corner of Odisha came together in prayer for his speedy recovery, we, who are currently in Delhi and not in Bhubaneswar, have come to the Lord Jagannath temple here. We lit a lamp and prayed that his surgery goes smoothly and he recovers soon so he can once again serve the people of Odisha, as he always has."

He further added, "Naveen Patnaik ji is a leader who believes that the true essence of politics is public service. For him, politics is a spiritual journey, a passion to serve the underprivileged. I believe there's no other leader like him in India. When his health is a concern, we are deeply worried and have come to pray for his recovery."

While talking to ANI, Rajya Sabha MP Sulata Deo said, "When Naveen tweeted about his health, the entire state responded with love and concern. People lit lamps, performed rituals and prayed for him like they would for a family member. He has always said that every Odia is his family and today, the family is praying for him. Today, here at the Jagannath Temple in Hauz Khas, our Odia brothers and sisters in Delhi have lit an akhand deep praying for his smooth surgery and speedy recovery. Everyone in Odisha awaits his return so he can once again lead from the front."

Patnaik is scheduled to undergo treatment for cervical arthritis on June 22. (ANI)

