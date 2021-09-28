Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday took a dig at Congress party after Punjab Congress chieif Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned from the post. Captain Singh in tweet said, "I told you so…he is not a stable man and not fit for the border state of Punjab."

Tweet By Captain Amarinder Singh:

I told you so…he is not a stable man and not fit for the border state of punjab. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) September 28, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)