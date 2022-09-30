The Bombay High Court has noted that the religious festival of Navratri cannot be done in a noisy atmosphere as it is about worshipping the Goddess 'Shakti' which needs focus and attention and thus, there is no need to use modern sound systems such as DJ, loudspeakers etc for performing Garba, Dandiya. The Court made this observation while hearing a petition seeking a directive to bar use of sound system for the ongoing Navratri festival on a playground, declared as a "silence zone" under the Noise Pollution Rules, 2000.

