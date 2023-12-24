Lalaram Bairwa, a newly-elected BJP MLA from Shahpura, was caught on video threatening Sub-Divisional Magistrate Neha Chhipa during a public meeting in Bhilwara, Rajasthan. “Nayi naukri hai apko takleef ho jaegi,” the MLA could be heard saying to the SDM in the video. The altercation arose over an anti-encroachment drive, with Bairwa warning Chhipa of potential “problems” in her job execution. Bairwa was informed that illegal coal furnaces were still operational in Banera despite his orders for closure. Upon hearing this, he publicly reprimanded Chhipa for not implementing his order and warned her of job-related consequences. This led to a heated argument as Chhipa explained the necessary rules to be followed during such processes. Balmukundachary, Newly-Elected BJP MLA in Rajasthan's Hawa Mahal, Orders Officials to Shut Down 'Illegal' Street Vendors Selling Non-Veg Food in Open (Watch Video).

Lalaram Bairwa Threatens Officer

