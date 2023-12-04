Newly-elected BJP MLA in Rajasthan's Hawa Mahal, Balmukundachary, takes a proactive stance against "illegal' street vendors selling non-veg food in the open. In a video circulating on social media, the MLA can be seen directing officials to shut down such establishments. Balmukundachary engages in a phone call with an official, inquiring about the permissibility of non-veg food stalls on the streets. Upon receiving a negative response, he instructs the officials to take immediate action, promising to review the situation later in the evening. Rajasthan Election 2023 Results: BJP Set To Form Government in State As Party Crosses Majority Mark, Wins 102 Seats and Leads on 13.

Non-Veg Street Vendors Shut Down in Hawa Mahal

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)