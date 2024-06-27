The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has made its first arrest in the NEET paper leak case, apprehending Manish Prakash and Ashutosh Kumar after summoning him for questioning. This was the first arrest related to the case made by the investigating agency. The arrested were identified as Manish Prakash and Ashutosh. NEET 2024 Paper Leak Allegation: Government Committed to Fair Investigation, Assures President Droupadi Murmu (Watch Video).

NEET-UG Exam Paper Leak Case

CBI arrests Manish Prakash and Ashutosh from Patna in NEET-UG exam paper leak case: Officials pic.twitter.com/lNY4wYU7Ib — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2024

