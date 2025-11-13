In a bizarre incident from Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri, a man driving a INR 8-lakh Maruti Dzire was caught on CCTV stealing a newspaper worth just INR 8 from outside a lawyer’s office. The incident took place around 9.55 am on Wednesday at Maharana Pratap Colony on Mahal Road, where advocate Sanjeev Bilgaiya was discussing a case with a colleague inside his chamber. The footage shows the car stopping outside, the man stepping out and attempting to grab the newspaper through the railing. After failing once, he stretches further and manages to pull it out before calmly returning to his car. Bilgaiya lodged a complaint, and police have registered a case. Officers are now examining the CCTV footage to identify and trace the unusually frugal newspaper thief. Theft Caught on Camera in Araku Valley: Man Steals Phones From Sleeping Patients at Andhra Pradesh Hospital, Police Launch Probe as Video Goes Viral.

Newspaper Theft in Shivpuri

शिवपुरी : मध्य प्रदेश के शिवपुरी में चोरी का एक अजीबोगरीब मामला सामने आया है। पॉश इलाके में रहने वाले एक एडवोकेट के घर के दरवाजे पर रखा न्यूज पेपर चोरी हो गया। हैरान वाली बात ये है कि यह चोरी कार पर सवार होकर आए एक युवक ने की। वहीं वकील ने इसकी शिकायत थाने में की है। #Shivpuri… pic.twitter.com/yHAItEjgwq — Lallu Ram (@lalluram_news) November 13, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Lallu Ram ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

