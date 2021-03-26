Amid the rising COVID-19 cases across the state, night curfew to be imposed in Maharashtra from the night of March 28, 2021. A separate order in this regard will be issued by the Disaster management and rehabilitation department soon, Maharashtra's Chief Minister Office (CMO) informed.

#CORRECTION | Night curfew to be imposed in Maharashtra from the night of 28th March. A separate order in this regard will be issued by the Disaster management and rehabilitation department soon: Maharashtra's Chief Minister Office pic.twitter.com/wq4cUTgZrs — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2021

