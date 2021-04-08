Night Curfew In Noida From 10 PM To 5 AM Till April 17; Movement of Essential Service Providers Allowed:

Noida administration imposes night prohibition/regulation order in the district from 10pm to 5am till 17th April 2021. All movement of essential goods/commodities and essential/medical services shall be exempted. pic.twitter.com/3enU79V2m8 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 8, 2021

