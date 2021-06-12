No GST on Black Fungus Drug, Tax Rates Slashed for Several Items Needed in Fight Against COVID-19

GST Council has approved a reduction in rate for Remdesivir from 12% to 5%. No tax on Tocilizumab, Amphotericin B medicines. GST rates on the specified items being used in COVID19 relief and management till 30th September 2021 pic.twitter.com/uP8DPqrooI — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2021

