Indian Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar on Friday said that the Agnipath scheme is a transformational scheme. "It is a made-in-India and a made-for-India scheme," he said. Talking about the protest against the Agnipath scheme, Kumar said that he didn't anticipate protests like this. "I want to tell those protesting that do not be violent and remain peaceful. They should read and understand the Agnipath scheme. This is an opportunity to serve the nation," the Indian Navy Chief Admiral said.

Check tweet:

No, I didn't anticipate protests like this. I want to tell those protesting that do not be violent and remain peaceful. They should read and understand the #Agnipath scheme. This is an opportunity to serve the nation: Indian Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar pic.twitter.com/Q2lBxk2cvr — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2022

